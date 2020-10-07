Machete-wielding teen robber chases victim round Colney Fields car park

Colney Fields where the incident occurred - photo Google Street View. Archant

A man was chased round a London Colney car park by a machete-wielding robber.

The incident occurred outside Sainsbury’s at the Colney Fields retail park, sometime between 8pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday September 23.

A group of three teenagers approached the 20-year-old male victim before one of them allegedly chased him around the car park while in possession of a machete.

The victim ran into Sainsbury’s before exiting a short time later, believing the males had left.

He was subsequently assaulted near the cash machines and had his headphones and cash stolen.

Det Con Paige Carter, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully staff intervened and the victim did not sustain any serious injuries. Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we have made an arrest as part of the investigation.

“We are now in a position to appeal to members of the public for their assistance and would ask anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t yet spoken to police, to please come forward. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have information about those alleged to have been involved. Any information could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to email paige.carter@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/76817/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.