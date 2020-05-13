Golf club warns walkers as it gets back into the swing of things
PUBLISHED: 12:40 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 13 May 2020
A St Albans golf club is pleading with walkers to be careful now they have re-opened.
Verulam Golf Club management said that with the virus lockdown people had been using the 18-hole course as a place to exercise, with some even having picnics and using the sand bunkers as a play area for children.
However, as they re-open today under strict government guidelines, they do not want anybody to get hurt. They put out a tongue-in-cheek message on their Facebook page saying: “If any of you could see some of our members’ swings, you - like us - would have no idea where their ball is going!” Adding: “We require all walkers to revert to the public footpaths now golf has re-started.”
Professional golfer Joel Saunders said: “I understand that people wanted to enjoy our beautiful surroundings as part of their daily exercise. We just wanted to let people know that golfers are back on the course now so it is not really safe for members of the public to be walking through.”
