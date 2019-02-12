Boxer gets his gloves on to help fight cancer.

Jon Arnold, who will be boxing at the fundraiser for The Oli Mills Foundation. Archant

A St Albans based charitable community is hosting an event to raise money for children and teenagers with cancer.

Retired boxer Jon Arnold is getting his gloves back on to help fight cancer by raising cash for The Oli Mills Foundation.

The foundation was set up in remembrance of Oli Mills, of St Albans, who died of cancer in 2005 aged just 18.

It has so far raised £260,000 for children with cancer. Ex-Verulam students will attend the evening on March 28 at 8pm. Oli was a Verulam pupil and the school are very supportive of the work Eddie does. Eddie Mills, founder, said: “My brother was a fun loving, outgoing, caring and general all round good guy who was loved and is missed by all. It’s going to be a fantastic night. I can’t wait to see some St Albans faces there.”

The Tufnell Park, London event begins with the first fight at 8pm. For tickets inbox the Oli Mills Foundation’s Facebook page.