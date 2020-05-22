Advanced search

Verulam School launches Miles for Mills challenge in memory of former student Oli Mills

PUBLISHED: 17:01 23 May 2020

Verulam School hosts a biannual 'Mills Match' in memory of Oli Mills (centre), and has now launched Miles for Mills as the match was postponed due to the lockdown. Picture: Verulam School

Verulam School hosts a biannual 'Mills Match' in memory of Oli Mills (centre), and has now launched Miles for Mills as the match was postponed due to the lockdown. Picture: Verulam School

Archant

Students and teachers at a St Albans school have been taking on different challenges after having to postpone its biannual football match between sixth formers and staff in memory of a former student.

Match for Mills 2012. Picture: Verulam SchoolMatch for Mills 2012. Picture: Verulam School

Verulam School were due to attend the Mills Match at Clarence Park earlier this month to play the football match in memory on Oli Mills, who died of cancer in 2005.

Traditionally, students would have spent the four weeks prior planning how to raise money for Oli Mills Foundation – which exclusively donates to the Teenage Cancer Trust, and is run by Oli’s brother Eddie.

Instead, the school launched something similar to raise money, taking inspiration from the recent nationwide 2.6 Challenge – which replaced the London Marathon.

The school used the year it was opened, 1938, a inspiration. For example, students could do a 1.938km run or bike ride, or run 1,938 laps of their bedroom or garden, for the Miles for Mills Challenge.

Mental health lead at Verulam Daniel Tansley said: “In 2018, we raised over £5,000 and over the years the event has raised over £45,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

You may also want to watch:

“With so many events being cancelled, it is so important to still give to charities at this time.

“We have been asking students, staff, parents, governors and Verulam alumni to raise money through sponsorship or donations over the past week and a half and we have had an amazing response.

“So far, we have raised £2,998 which has seen a lot of different types of challenges completed. Ranging from bike rides, runs, walks, HIIT classes, bounces on a trampoline, timed basketball challenge, flights of stairs and even a Lego construction of the school made out of 1938 pieces!

“We are really proud of the Verulam community who have taken on this challenge and empower even more to do so!”

“We have been updating our social media continually and that has had a massive impact on the money raised and challenges submitted.”

During lockdown, the school has also been looking after the mental health of its current students, marking Mental Health Awareness Week with a remote assembly, focusing on this year’s theme of kindness.

Mr Tansley added: “We wanted to link good mental health, good physical health and being kind to others.

To support the cause, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/verulamschoolmilesformills.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Verulam School launches Miles for Mills challenge in memory of former student Oli Mills

Verulam School hosts a biannual 'Mills Match' in memory of Oli Mills (centre), and has now launched Miles for Mills as the match was postponed due to the lockdown. Picture: Verulam School

Two-year-old raises funds for St Albans homeless charity Emmaus

Lilly with her homemade cheque for Emmaus Hertfordshire.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Impressive Herts Senior Cup milestones for Eamon Rogers and Skew Bridge

Skew Bridge won the Herts Sunday Cup in 2018. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Councillor Roma Mills resigns from Labour group on county and district councils

Cllr Roma Mills has decided to leave the Labour party and be independent. Picture: James Ward Photography

St Albans City Youth enjoy memories of days past and some of their former stars

Former St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO
Drive 24