Advanced search

Protesters wear blue over lack of water in River Ver

PUBLISHED: 12:58 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 18 September 2019

The Ver Society protest over the lack of water in the river is taking place on Sunday, September 22 at 11.30 outside Ye Olde Fights Cocks, St Albans. Picture: The Ver Society

The Ver Society protest over the lack of water in the river is taking place on Sunday, September 22 at 11.30 outside Ye Olde Fights Cocks, St Albans. Picture: The Ver Society

Archant

Residents concerned about the lack of water in the River Ver are protesting this weekend.

The Ver Valley Society are asking people to meet - wearing something blue - at 11.30 at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks on Sunday.

Chairman of The Ver Valley Society John Pritchard said: "Sunday is World Rivers Day and we no longer have a river here.

You may also want to watch:

"The River Ver, our local chalk stream, is no more than a tiny dribble. We are asking people to meet us at Ye Old and to wear something blue. We want to show the government that this is not an acceptable level of environmental damage in pursuit of public water supply."

The Ver Vally society are a group of over 200 people who want to protect and promote all aspects of the River Ver and its valley.

It was founded in 1976 to promote the Ver but shortly after the river, and its valuable water meadows, began to decline due to over abstraction of ground water and climate change.

See www.riverver.co.uk/about-us/

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Plastic-reduction drive across St Albans district

St Albans council are moving away from single-use plastic. Picture: St Albans District Council

Everything Bristol fashion for St Albans Striders with some excellent half marathon results

St Albans Striders get ready for the trip to the Bristol Half Marathon.

Protesters wear blue over lack of water in River Ver

The Ver Society protest over the lack of water in the river is taking place on Sunday, September 22 at 11.30 outside Ye Olde Fights Cocks, St Albans. Picture: The Ver Society

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists