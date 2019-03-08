Protesters wear blue over lack of water in River Ver

The Ver Society protest over the lack of water in the river is taking place on Sunday, September 22 at 11.30 outside Ye Olde Fights Cocks, St Albans. Picture: The Ver Society Archant

Residents concerned about the lack of water in the River Ver are protesting this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ver Valley Society are asking people to meet - wearing something blue - at 11.30 at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks on Sunday.

Chairman of The Ver Valley Society John Pritchard said: "Sunday is World Rivers Day and we no longer have a river here.

You may also want to watch:

"The River Ver, our local chalk stream, is no more than a tiny dribble. We are asking people to meet us at Ye Old and to wear something blue. We want to show the government that this is not an acceptable level of environmental damage in pursuit of public water supply."

The Ver Vally society are a group of over 200 people who want to protect and promote all aspects of the River Ver and its valley.

It was founded in 1976 to promote the Ver but shortly after the river, and its valuable water meadows, began to decline due to over abstraction of ground water and climate change.

See www.riverver.co.uk/about-us/