Vehicles stolen in St Albans burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:13 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 10 January 2020

Police are investigating after vehicles were stolen in a burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are investigating after two vehicles were stolen in a St Albans burglary during the early hours of this morning.

The burglary took place in Batchwood Drive between 2.30am and 3am today (Friday, January 10).

One or more burglars broke in through the front door and stole car keys, which they then used to steal two cars - an Audi TT and an Audi Q3 - from outside the property.

Any witnesses, or anyone who has CCTV that could assist with the investigation, is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 41/2803/20.

