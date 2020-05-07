Video

St Albans community joins in our VE Day singalong

County councillor Annie Brewster features in the Herts Ad VE Day singalong. Archant

In these troubled times, the song We’ll Meet Again has come to represent hope of a future after the pandemic in the same way it offered optimism during the dark days of World War Two.

With this week also marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, we asked members of the St Albans community to come together and celebrate this momentous occasion in song.

Over the past few days we have received video clips of people offering their own interpretations of the Vera Lynn classic, which our video editors have compiled as a montage.

So why not take a moment to reflect on the struggles and sacrifices of the past and present, and then commemorate VE Day with a smile by watching our singalong.

We can’t promise everyone is in tune or the right tempo, but the thought is definitely there! Thanks to all who took part.

