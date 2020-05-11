St Albans district celebrate VE Day in socially-distant style

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:43 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 11 May 2020

Residents of Monks Horton Way celebrating VE Day. Picture: Valerie Shrimplin

Residents of Monks Horton Way celebrating VE Day. Picture: Valerie Shrimplin

Archant

Amid social distancing, VE Day celebrations still took place across the St Albans district.

Ramsbury Road residents capture a 'postcard' shot. Picture; SuppliedRamsbury Road residents capture a 'postcard' shot. Picture; Supplied

Residents of Birchwood Way, Park Street, celebrated the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe with music and cakes. Leanda Kelly said: “Almost all of the street came out. We played ‘40s music, ate cake and had a little tipple or two! Families in the street played tennis and kerb football.

“Neighbours in their 80s and 90s attended along with birthday girl Val who is a real wartime baby!”

Ramsbury Road residents created a postcard type image to celebrate VE Day.

You may also want to watch:

Resident Peter Wares said: “Postcards were a popular way of keeping in touch during and after the war and unlike today’s tweets have a much greater value and life.”

Belsize Close also had a lovely social distance street party.

Resident Amanda Green: “I made cupcakes for the neighbours. I individually wrapped them and decorated the bags.”

St Albans houses in Harley Court and Villiers Crescent also sent us their photos.

Amanda Green of Belsize Close made some VE Day goodies for her street. Picture: Amanda GreenAmanda Green of Belsize Close made some VE Day goodies for her street. Picture: Amanda Green

About 20 people plus two guinea pigs gathered to celebrate in Monks Horton Way.

