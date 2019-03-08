Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vandals damage bench in St Albans: “It is important for the community”

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 March 2019

The vandalised bench in Batchwood. Picture: Miles Soppet

The vandalised bench in Batchwood. Picture: Miles Soppet

Archant

Vandals sparked disappointment and anger after torching a community picnic area.

Friends of Batchwood believe someone lit a fire on top of a picnic bench in woodland near the sports centre, burning through 8cm of timber on the tabletop.

There are two benches in the area - one is five years old and the other was only erected last year - both of them had been partially funded by Herts county councillor Roma Mills’ Locality Budget.

Volunteer coordinator for Friends of Batchwood, Miles Soppet, said: “I am very fed up and very disappointed because we have done a lot of work up there to create the picnic area.

“It is important for the community, so people can go up and enjoy it as a community asset. There are several groups of people who use the picnic area in the summer.”

He said there have been other minor incidents of vandalism over the years, but this occasion has been the most substantial and damaging.

Miles added: “We are debating whether to make a new top for the picnic table, and we probably will order some timber, but we are struggling with when to do it because if we did it immediately and the idiots came back and immediately burnt it then I would be very disappointed.”

They are currently investigating how much replacement planks would cost.

Cllr Mills said: “I am very disappointed. I know the friends will do their best to slot in new planks of wood, but it is very disappointing.

“It is an area for all the people of Batchwood to use, sit down in the summer, have a cup of tea, and enjoy, and I don’t understand why anyone would do this.

“It is money from the public purse and community fundraising to make an area better, and people who don’t have anything better to do have come and set fire to it.

“But we will not be defeated by this, and we will have our cups of tea.”

Cllr Mills is currently the Friends of Batchwood chairwoman.

Friends of Batchwood have not reported this vandalism to Herts police.

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Vandals damage bench in St Albans: “It is important for the community”

The vandalised bench in Batchwood. Picture: Miles Soppet

More bravery needed from St Albans City as boss calls for players to lead them to play-offs

St Albans Citys Ian Allinson and Glen Alzapiedi shouted themselves hoarse against Weston-super-Mare. Picture: DANNY LOO

Solomon Sambou’s double against Weston-super-Mare keeps St Albans City in play-off hunt

Solomon Sambou was on target twice for St Albans City against Weston-super-Mare. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Prime minster suffers devastating defeat of Brexit deal - for a second time

MPs in the House of Commons, London before the result of a Brexit deal vote where they rejected the Governments Brexit deal by 391 votes to 242. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Wildlife trust triples land ownership in Frogmore

Gerald Salisbury in the Frogmore Meadows Nature Reserve. Picture: Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists