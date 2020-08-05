Advanced search

Secret talks on creating Herts unitary authority first took place nine months ago

PUBLISHED: 12:34 05 August 2020

Deborah Price

Secret talks on Hertfordshire becoming a unitary authority first took place last November, it has been revealed.

Secret talks on Hertfordshire becoming a unitary authority first took place last November, it has been revealed.

Archant

Secret talks looking at what a unitary council structure would mean for the county first took place NINE MONTHS ago, it has emerged.

The exploratory work – which estimates that a move to a single unitary council could save £142 million a year – was highlighted for the first time at a meeting of Herts county council last month.

But it has now emerged that the county council had instructed consultants to look at the option last November.

Opposition leader and Lib Dem Cllr Stephen Giles-Medhurst uncovered the details after submitting written questions.

He said the talks date to before the government announced there was to be a White Paper on devolution and before any public statements from the government.

He said this shows it this has been the “gameplan” of the Conservative leadership of the county council for almost a year.

Leader of the council’s Labour group Cllr Judi Billing is also concerned, admitting it was “a shock to discover that this work had been commissioned in secret – with no reference to the other political groups”.

Defending the actions, executive member for resources and performance Cllr Ralph Sangster said reform of local government has been on the government agenda for many years.

He said after a decade of ‘spending constraints’, the county council wants to ensure the essential services that residents rely on remain sustainable: “We believe reviewing the way local government is organised is the best way to achieve that.”

He said consultants PwC were commissioned in November to confirm if there was a financial case for change – and have since been commissioned to develop an engagement strategy.

You may also want to watch:

“It is our clear intention to have a wide ranging debate on the options available to reach a consensus on a way forward.

“To have raised this issue earlier before we had absorbed the report’s findings would have meant the discussions would have been ill-informed.

“The work commissioned to date totals £82,000, which in turn, based on the financial case previously published could save the residents of Hertfordshire £100 million per annum and therefore protect essential public services for the long term.”

Meanwhile the leaders of the 10 district and borough councils have since commissioned their own consultants to ‘explore’ alternative proposals for the future of local government in the county.

Cllr Giles-Medhurst says it is “disgraceful” that £80,000 should have been spent by the county council in this way without wider consultation.

He stressed that had the county council consulted opposition county councillors or district leaders in November, they could have “moved ahead together” – even if they had had different views.

He said that would have reduced the amount spent on consultants, which could have been better spent on local services.

Under Hertfordshire’s existing ‘two-tier’ system the 10 district and borough councils provide a range of services such as planning, environmental health, bin collection, housing and licensing.

And the county council provides services such as education, libraries, social care, highways – and even the fire service.

Under a unitary system all 11 existing councils would be abolished and all services would be provided by the same council.

A unitary model for a county the size of Hertfordshire could potentially be large enough to include two – or even three – unitary councils.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with robbery

Herts police are appealing to trace wanted Tim MacGuinness in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Most Read

Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with robbery

Herts police are appealing to trace wanted Tim MacGuinness in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

No replays in the FA Cup qualifying rounds as plan for competitions announced

Shaun Lucien and Percy Kiangebeni were on target as St Albans City beat Bridport in the FA Cup in 2017. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Secret talks on creating Herts unitary authority first took place nine months ago

Secret talks on Hertfordshire becoming a unitary authority first took place last November, it has been revealed.

Blackmailer who brandished taser during police chase in St Albans jailed

Layton Jeffers, 29, has been jailed for almost 10 years after being in possession of a taser, as well as pleading guilty of blackmail and racially and religiously aggravated offences. Picture: Herts police

More live Comedy Store shows at Hatfield House

The Comedy Store show at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

St Albans theatre company receives Heroes of Hertfordshire Award

Company of Ten's Heroes of Hertfordshire award. Picture: Company of Ten .