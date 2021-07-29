Ammunition found in bag on St Albans street

Published: 7:42 PM July 29, 2021

Shocked St Albans residents called police at around midday today after they found an artillery shell on a grass verge in Thirlmere Drive.

Police removed ammunition found in bag in St Albans street - Credit: Supplied

Herts police officers attended and a cordon was put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal assessed the item and then removed it.

The cordon was lifted at around 1.45pm.

Further enquiries established that the item had belonged to a collector and was thrown into a skip during a clear out several days ago.

Someone else had taken it out, while looking for anything of interest inside the skip, and then left it on the ground.