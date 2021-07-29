News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Ammunition found in bag on St Albans street

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 7:42 PM July 29, 2021   
Police removed ammunition found in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans

Police removed ammunition found in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans - Credit: Supplied

Shocked St Albans residents called police at around midday today after they found an artillery shell on a grass verge in Thirlmere Drive. 

Police removed ammunition found in St Albans

Police removed ammunition found in bag in St Albans street - Credit: Supplied

Herts police officers attended and a cordon was put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal assessed the item and then removed it.

The cordon was lifted at around 1.45pm.

Further enquiries established that the item had belonged to a collector and was thrown into a skip during a clear out several days ago.

Someone else had taken it out, while looking for anything of interest inside the skip, and then left it on the ground.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Violent St Albans teenage drugs gang found guilty

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Action is needed to break the cycle of grooming and exploitation by criminal gangs.

St Albans school failed to tackle criminal grooming of teens

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Police carried out search warrants at addresses in Harpenden and Ruislip.

Harpenden arrest in connection with St Albans council fraud probe

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Maltings Shopping Centre in St Albans has secured a £36m loan.

£36 million loan to refinance Maltings Shopping Centre

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus