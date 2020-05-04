Police investigating reports of unexploded bomb in Harpenden

Police are investigating reports of an unexploded WWII incendiary device in Harpenden. Archant

Specialist police officers are currently investigating reports of an unexploded WWI incendiary device in Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

They are at an address in Marquis Lane alongside experts from the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) who are working to identify and safely remove the objects.

A police spokesperson said: “Please be assured that there is not perceived to be any wider threat to the public at this time. There is a police cordon in place as a precaution to allow us to deal with this incident safely and efficiently. We would advise people to avoid the area.”