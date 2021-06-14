Inspirational ultra-cyclist writes book about experiences

Published: 12:08 PM June 14, 2021

A St Albans dad of four who took part in one of the world’s toughest races - cycling 250 to 400 miles per day for 12 days - has written a book about his experiences.

Jim Rees 58, has completed the Cycle Race Across America (RAAM) three times – sleeping for only one to two hours per day, hallucinating along the way, and almost falling off his cycle multiple times.

RAAM is one of the most respected and longest running ultra-endurance events in the world, and is seen as a pinnacle of athletic achievement not only in cycling circles but the greater sporting community as well.

It is 30 per cent longer than the Tour de France, but must be completed in half the time with no rest days. Racers must cycle 3,000 miles, across 12 states, and climb over 170,000 vertical feet.

Jim has competed in numerous Ironman triathlons around the world and is the only British rider to finish RAAM three times.

He says that it was his early life experiences that helped to make him so determined, after he was abandoned and adopted as a baby, and later abused.

A former drug sales manager for AstraZeneca, Jim changed his career 20 years ago to became an executive coach, working with a number of FTSE top 500 companies across the world.

He is now considered a hero to cyclists, triathletes and Olympian athletes in the UK and USA and featured in a documentary on ITV in 2007.

He has now written his first book about his experiences. Vicious Cycle (www.theeiguru.com) tells of his personal journey, his setbacks and his relentless drive to succeed despite many life challenges.

“I’m just a normal guy who pushed myself to the limits to prove that anything is possible with the right mindset,” he said. “Two divorces later …and after a lot of therapy, my book looks at the patterns of behaviour we all run in our lives. I hope my personal journey will help others too.”