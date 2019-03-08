Sustainable St Albans receives donation from ukulele group

Ukulele group Ver Players has raised £1,500 at its annual concert in aid of the charity Sustainable St Albans.

Ver Players, which has over 70 members and regularly meets in the Rose and Crown pub in St Michael's village and the Courtyard Café on Hatfield Road, held the fundraiser at Trinity Church Hall earlier this month.

The concert featured the Hot Potato Syncopators - one of the country's "funniest, jazziest" ukulele bands - as the headline act, supported by a host of local singers and ukulele players.

The money raised will go towards supporting Sustainable St Albans as it seeks to put the city on a more environmentally friendly footing.

The charity works to find positive and creative ways to act locally to raise awareness and address the challenges of climate change, live more sustainably and move towards a low-carbon economy.

Earlier this year it organised the three week St Albans Sustainability Festival, which saw people across the district engage in a jam-packed schedule of more than 160 events.

These included a sustainable cooking lesson by The Cobbled Kitchen, a Bees and Trees talk run by Sandridge Parish Council, and a Riverfly Demo on the River Ver with the Ver Valley Society.

Linda Shall, a trustee at Sustainable St Albans, was delighted to receive the cheque on behalf of the charity.

"Sustainable St Albans is so grateful to the fabulous Ver Players for this huge donation," she said.

"Not only did local residents get a great evening of music at the Ver Players annual charity concert, they will also benefit from this donation.

"It will be used In our work to inspire individuals and groups in the district to make practical changes to reduce our carbon footprint and protect the local environment."

Stephen Wragg, founder of Ver Players, said: "It was a great evening and wonderful to see local talent play on a stage together with some of the best entertainers in the country.

"We were delighted to have raised this money for a local charity focused on finding solutions to help us all lead more responsible lives in harmony with the natural world."