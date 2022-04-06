Jewish community raise thousands for Ukraine refugees

Over £5,000 was raised for Ukraine refugee relief efforts at a fundraiser organised by St Albans Masorti Synagogue (SAMS).

Nearly 50 people contributed to the success of the evening which involved Ukrainian music as well as food provided by synagogue members and their guests.

In his opening address, Rabbi Adam Zagoria Moffet SAMS’s Rabbi said: "On behalf of the community and myself, I am really grateful to those people who worked so hard to make this evening happen and to all those who donated to make sure that we as a community could provide help to those affected by the conflict in Ukraine."

The money raised will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Fund.

SAMS is a lively, warm and welcoming Jewish community within the Masorti movement, offering a centre for Jewish life in St Albans and the surrounding area. For further information visit https://e-sams.org/