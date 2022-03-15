Harpenden's Lions and Rotary members team up for Ukraine collections

Charity volunteers have collected thousands of pounds for Ukraine refugees in a series of street collections in Harpenden.

Members of Harpenden Lions Club and their partners, supported by members of Rotary in Harpenden held the collections at the station and the town centre.

Over £5,000 was donated at the station, together with a further £1,750 in the town centre, for the Ukraine Refugee Humanitarian Appeal.

Harpenden Lions Club President David Cowan said: “Lions and Rotarians reacted to the onset of war by joining to collect monies for those agencies who are working on the ground to help those fleeing the fighting, many of whom are mothers and young children.

"We are so grateful and amazed that members of the public, many of whom may have already donated to other humanitarian relief efforts, have responded so generously to this appeal to help mitigate some of the worst side effects of this humanitarian crisis.

"Lions and Rotary are both international service organisations, with members in almost every country worldwide including those caught up in this conflict, so will be using these donations to provide support directly to refugees and through other aid agencies.”