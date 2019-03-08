Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans event shows highlights the strength of the business community

PUBLISHED: 12:04 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 19 July 2019

UK's Strongest Man competition will be held at Verulamium Park on July 26-28.

UK's Strongest Man competition will be held at Verulamium Park on July 26-28.

Archant

St Albans businesses will be showing off their strengths too at the UK's Strongest Man competition.

This weekend's three-day festival, which takes place in Verulamium Park from July 26-28, will see 16 men battle it out to be crowned champion.

The event is back in St Albans for the second time and visitors will be able to enjoy plenty of what our city has to offer.

St Albans's newest pub, Mad Squirrel, will be running the bar at the event and the barbecue will be run by My Backyard Kitchen, a St Albans-based, family-run catering company that specialises in a menu of dishes fusing Mediterranean and Eastern European food. Ye Olde Fighting Cocks will be providing the food for VIP guests and athletes along with HiiT Kitchen.

Perfect Balance Clinic will have sports therapists on site for the athletes, while local construction company Graham Hall Builders will be sponsoring the children's entertainment area.

Roman Cars of Verulam Road will be showing off their cars for the final eliminator events, while Colney Street transportation company Forward Trucking Services will once again supply the vehicle for the truck pull.

You may also want to watch:

The event's charity partner will be local family support charity Home-Start Herts.

UK's Strongest Man executive producer and St Albans resident David McConachie said: "I am really proud to be bringing UK's Strongest Man to my hometown for the second year in a row.

"As an events organiser, I think it is really important to support local businesses.

"Events like UK's Strongest Man bring thousands of people to the city so working with local suppliers at the event gives them a platform to showcase what they do to this whole new audience.

"And we know for a fact that events really help to boost the visitor economy, as last year, we spoke to local city-centre businesses, who said they seen an increase in takings during the weekend of UK's Strongest Man.

"So while we are putting on an event that has a national and international audience, it is really important to ensure that we support our St Albans community."

Tickets can be bought for each day or for the weekend. Family tickets start at £10 per person, plus booking fee. See ultimatestrongman.tv/ for details.

Most Read

Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

First homes released at St Albans Civic Centre site

How Hertfordshire House will look on completion. Picture: Angle Property

Old London Road closed as unstable shed causes chaos

An unstable shed in Old London Road has resulted in the road being closed for months.

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Most Read

Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

First homes released at St Albans Civic Centre site

How Hertfordshire House will look on completion. Picture: Angle Property

Old London Road closed as unstable shed causes chaos

An unstable shed in Old London Road has resulted in the road being closed for months.

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Delight for St Albans Ladies as they lift six-a-side crown at Kempston Rovers

St Albans Ladies FC won the Kempston Rovers six-a-side tournament.

St Albans event shows highlights the strength of the business community

UK's Strongest Man competition will be held at Verulamium Park on July 26-28.

Banton ready to come back after injury into what he predicts will be a great year

Zane Banton broke his leg in the game against Chippenham Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans MP Anne Main schedules meeting with rail minister about Abbey Flyer passing loop

Left to right: Andrew Jones MP, Richard Haywood (AbFly), Kevin Ambrose (AbFly) and Anne Main MP. Picture: Submitted by St Albans MP Anne Main

Success follows success for Fleetville as they enjoy a fantastic summer of sport

Fleetville Junior School's successful cricket team.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists