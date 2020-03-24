Advanced search

Two patients who had COVID-19 die at Watford General Hospital

PUBLISHED: 18:27 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 24 March 2020

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

A further two patients who had COVID-19 have died at Watford General Hospital.

This brings the patients at Watford General who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have died up to four.

The West Hertfordshire NHS Trust said in a statement: “Sadly, we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients, who died on Sunday 22 March, were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in a desirable part of St Albans

Gurney Court Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in a desirable part of St Albans

Gurney Court Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Two patients who had COVID-19 die at Watford General Hospital

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Confusion reigns with National League holding up final decision on non-league conclusion

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams awaiting the final non-league decision for this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Milk bank calls for funds to help premature babies amid coronavirus crisis

Award winners and Hearts milk bank founders, Gillian and Natalie call for help for babies amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Where you can find the business support you need

Mark Bretton, chairman of Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24