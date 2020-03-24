Two patients who had COVID-19 die at Watford General Hospital
PUBLISHED: 18:27 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 24 March 2020
Archant
A further two patients who had COVID-19 have died at Watford General Hospital.
This brings the patients at Watford General who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have died up to four.
The West Hertfordshire NHS Trust said in a statement: “Sadly, we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.
“The patients, who died on Sunday 22 March, were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had underlying health conditions.
“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”
