Two St Albans woman recognised as inspirational entrepeneurs

Published: 2:16 PM January 13, 2021

Two St Albans businesswomen have been recognised among the UK's 100 most inspirational female entrepreneurs.

Cheryl Luzet, who founded digital marketing agency Wagada in 2011, and Jenny Smith, who set up digital agency Digital Jen in 2009, are being showcased as part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign.

From beekeepers to PPE, tech entrepreneurs to pole-dance-enthusiasts, this year's campaign celebrates inspiring and resilient female entrepreneurs that have flourished despite Covid-19, with many still growing or starting new ventures.

Mum-of-two Cheryl was praised for her work with charities in the local community and beyond; support for start-up businesses by helping them on their digital journey; championing girls into entrepreneurship through careers guidance in school, as well as the promotion of female diversity on the St Albans Chamber of Commerce board.

She said: “It is a real honour to be named as one of the top 100 female entrepreneurs of the #ialso Campaign 2021.

“Wagada is 10 years old this year and it has been fantastic to watch our clients grow alongside us as a result of our successful campaigns. The industry needs more female entrepreneurs and I am delighted to be able to promote female entrepreneurship in a campaign which highlights the multiple roles that women hold in society and their work.”

Jenny Smith is mother to two teenagers, both with complex and different medical diagnoses, autism and other medical challenges.

She has her own battles with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome which causes pain and a variety of other issues. Jenny has been a Guide leader for over 27 years running meetings every week for 24 girls aged 10-14 during normal times.

She is also a wheelchair basketball table official for the Junior, National and Women’s League matches and is occasionally seen sporting the red official polo shirt of British Wheelchair Basketball on televised Women’s League matches.

Jenny also provides technological support to the St Albans Postboxes initiative, which raised over £26,000 this year for the St Albans Foodbank and Open Door.

Jenny added: “I’m delighted to be included in the f:entrepreneur 2021 #ialso100 list and am looking forward to being part of the campaign this year.

"I couldn’t do this without our wonderful clients understanding and supporting the #ialso aspects of my life or the support and dedication of the DigitalJen team, all of whom have multiple roles.

“To be part of such a diverse group of inspirational women is an honour and I look forward to learning their stories and seeing the way their #ialso lives have unfolded.”

Both f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain were founded by Michelle Ovens CBE, who is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

Now in its fourth year, f:Entrepreneur was launched in 2017 to highlight female role models to help and inspire all small businesses, through content, stories and events. It particularly aims to showcase trailblazing female entrepreneurs that lead small businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support activities.

Michelle said: “Congratulations to all the inspiring women chosen to join this year’s #ialso100.

“Despite the significant obstacles thrown at them in the last year, female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish. We need to continue, and increase, our support for these incredible women and celebrate their amazing strength and success in the face of huge challenges.

“We have seen so many women embracing change, generating and exploring new ideas, rallying around their communities and supporting their peers. This resilience is hugely valuable and will set them up for success as they will be at the very heart of the UK’s recovery.”

To see the full list of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/fentrepreneur-100/



