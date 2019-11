Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant Archant

A collision in Sandridge has caused chaos in the area this morning.

Police were called at around 7.53am to a report of a collision in House Lane.

A Volkswagen Polo and a Peugeot 206 were involved.

The road was closed to allow emergency services access to the scene.

One person was taken to hospital with injuries.

House Lane was eventually re-opened at 9.40am.