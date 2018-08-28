Three people cut free after two-car crash in Smallford

Three people were taken to hospital after being cut free from a crash in Smallford Lane, Smallford. Picture: Archant Archant

Three people were taken to hospital last night after being cut free from a two-car crash in Smallford.

Firefighters from St Albans and Hatfield were called at 7.40pm to a collision involving two cars in Smallford Lane, after receiving reports that three people were trapped.

The crews used specialist cutting equipment to free the casualties, who were all taken to hospital for further care.

The Herts Advertiser is awaiting more information from the emergency services.