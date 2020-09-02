Teenage girls arrested after car chase in St Albans

Two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of stealing a car following a crash in St Albans.

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

At around 3.40am on Sunday, August 30, police attempted to stop a Nissan Juke, which failed to stop and collided with a Mercedes GLA on Hatfield Road.

A 16-year-old girl from Wheathampstead and a 15-year-old girl from St Albans, who were inside the Juke, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

One of the girls was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for minor injuries.

