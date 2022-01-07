News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

#StAlbansCyclists campaign aims to tackle inconsiderate riders

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:41 AM January 7, 2022
One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter. - Credit: Gerald Quinlan

A St Albans resident has launched a one-man social media campaign to name and shame irresponsible cyclists.

Gerald Quinlan, who actually rides a bike himself, has posted dozens of images of anti-social and dangerous cycling in the city centre using the hashtag #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

He was prompted to take action after being frequently threatened with violence when he challenged cyclists about their behaviour, which often involves using pavement areas and dodging between pedestrians.

"One fellow snatched my telephone - and twisted my wrist in the process - and threatened to destroy it unless I deleted images of him nearly running me over.

"I remain, disappointed that many of our local cycling groups/organisations have not tried to address this issue. Having said that, Verulum Cycle Club could not have been more helpful when I reported one of their members for abusing me - he received a verbal warning, and they were very clear about the conduct they expect from their members.

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter. - Credit: Gerald Quinlan

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter. - Credit: Gerald Quinlan

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter. - Credit: Gerald Quinlan

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter. - Credit: Gerald Quinlan

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter. - Credit: Gerald Quinlan

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter. - Credit: Gerald Quinlan

Herts county council (HCC) has devised four different projects for St Albans to create safer, user-friendly spaces for those that cycle and walk after being awarded £6.4m from the government's Active Travel Fund, but Gerald is concerned that these will increase the amount of irresponsible cycling in the city centre.

He has now asked St Albans district council leader Cllr Chris White to explain what measures will be put in place to prevent cyclists from riding on the proposed new walking routes.

Gerald added: "Cyclists in the city centre are now treating footpaths as if they are cycle lanes, yet the council has done nothing to tackle this menace.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans BID puts Sunday markets on hiatus
  2. 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 3 10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close
  1. 4 St Albans nurse backs change in laws on assisted dying
  2. 5 St Albans teen actress Asha Banks saves the day as she steps in to play lead in top London show
  3. 6 St Albans' Rachel Andrews stars alongside James Nesbitt and Eddie Izzard in new Netflix series Stay Close
  4. 7 #StAlbansCyclists campaign aims to tackle inconsiderate riders
  5. 8 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
  6. 9 'There really is no buzz like a Gang Show buzz' - Harpenden Gang Show set to return
  7. 10 Deli owner withholds £25,000 in rent over roof row with council

"Clearly, robust measures are required to ensure that such anti-social and dangerous behaviour is not replicated on any walking routes.

"What would I like to happen? Simple: cyclists to stop behaving in a dangerous and anti-social manner.  I suppose the question is how can we stop this behaviour.

"Hopefully, these suggestions are food for thought: a campaign for considerate cycling and a code of conduct for such; getting local cycling groups/organisations to sign up to such a code, and making it a prerequisite for membership; appropriate signage for ‘No Cycling’ on pavements, etc; advertising, and the use of social media, to reinforce where cycling is inappropriate/illegal; enforcement; and having the council commit to ensuring that the wider community - and not just the cycle lobby - is involved in any ’cycling and walking’ working groups."

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marks & Spencer at London Colney.

Christmas

Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's opening hours

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Email sent by Sean Comerford to St Albans Council

Investigations | Exclusive

Leaked emails: Road closures WILL delay emergency services, say fire bosses

Charles Thomson

person
Shaun Jeffers gave St Albans City a lifeline with a goal just before half-time against Hemel Hempstead.

Match Report

Lacklustre St Albans City fall to derby defeat against Hemel Hempstead

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Mocktails have become an appetising alternative to alcoholic versions.

Pubs

Dry January: How do St Albans pubs rate for alcohol-free drinks?

Richard Piper

Logo Icon