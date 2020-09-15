Advanced search

New behind-the-scenes doc filmed at Whipsnade Zoo during lockdown to air on ITV

PUBLISHED: 11:42 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 15 September 2020

Zookeeper Alex Pinnell with sea lions at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: Will Amlot

Zookeeper Alex Pinnell with sea lions at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: Will Amlot

will amlot

A new documentary looking at life behind the scenes at Whipsnade Zoo is airing on ITV this month.

London Zoo: An Extraordinary Year is a new fly-on-the-wall series filmed at the iconic London Zoo and its sister site Whipsnade during the nationwide lockdown.

ZSL, the international conservation charity behind the two world-famous zoos, granted exclusive access to award-winning production company October Films within days of lockdown being enforced, with the team on site filming right through to the zoos’ emotional reopening on June 15.

You may also want to watch:

The cameras followed the zoos’ teams as they dealt with the highs and lows of zoo life, while facing a global pandemic and capturing how social distancing measures created new challenges for zookeepers. From remote training sessions for vets on how to scan a pregnant okapi, to weighing kune kune pigs from afar, many usual processes had to be adapted, but lockdown also provided some positive opportunities.

ZSL’s chief marketing officer Nigel Campbell said: “ITV’s cameras captured a truly momentous time in ZSL’s history, the longest period we have ever been closed to the public for in our 200 years.

“We’ve grown from the world’s first scientific zoo into a world leading conservation charity, but the prolonged closures of our zoos was the most challenging time we’ve ever faced, and has put us under huge strain – this programme shows the incredible resilience, dedication and humour of our people, whose priority is always the animals.”

Tune into ITV at 9pm on Thursday September 24 and Thursday October 1 to catch London Zoo: An Extraordinary Year. For more information and to support ZSL’s global conservation work, visit www.zsl.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

‘Well, we’ll have to do it again then won’t we?’ - postponed panto promises to be back at the Alban Arena next year

St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Redbourn boy begs for help to save his life

Alviar Cohen

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

‘Well, we’ll have to do it again then won’t we?’ - postponed panto promises to be back at the Alban Arena next year

St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Redbourn boy begs for help to save his life

Alviar Cohen

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

New behind-the-scenes doc filmed at Whipsnade Zoo during lockdown to air on ITV

Zookeeper Alex Pinnell with sea lions at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: Will Amlot

St Albans nursery holds Rainbow Day to thank NHS and key workers

Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery in St Albans held a Rainbow Day to thank NHS and key workers.

COVID-19 pandemic could lead to more than 60,000 job losses in Hertfordshire

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to lead to more than 60,000 job losses in Hertfordshire by the end of the year, as the grip of the recession tightens. Picture: Sarah Allison

Players rise to the occasion as Harpenden Lawn Tennis Club host their club championship

Emily Arbuthnott (left) and Rosie Carr on their way to the women's doubles title at Harpenden Lawn Tennis Club. Picture: HARPENDEN LTC

Beige is back: The ultimate neutral is returning to our interiors

Dulux have named Brave Ground their colour of the year for 2021. Picture: Dulux