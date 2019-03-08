Jazz and Prosecco evening in St Albans to raise money to prevent isolation

There will be music from the BeauSandVer jazz band, complementary fizz, and a chance to win prizes at the Jazz and Prosecco evening. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto / Lemanieh This content is subject to copyright.

A bubbly jazz evening in St Albans is set to raise money for a charity preventing isolation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Trinity Community Project, which is hosting the event, is a charity which prevents isolation in people with mental health problems or learning disabilities.

There will be music from the BeauSandVer jazz band, complementary fizz, and a chance to win prizes at the Jazz and Prosecco evening.

You may also want to watch:

Trinity member Bob encouraged people to donate to the charity, which was set up more than 30 years ago: "It gives me a vital social outlet and a change of environment.

"Having experienced isolation, I don't take this for granted."

It will take place on October 3 from 8pm at Trinity United Reformed Church on Beaconsfield Road. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 at the door.

Find out more about the event and book tickets at www.trinitycp.org.uk.