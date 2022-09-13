Remembering Her Late Majesty: St Albans district pays tribute to The Queen

The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II at St Albans Cathedral in 1957. - Credit: PA

As the nation prepares to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at next week's state funeral, dignitaries from across St Albans and beyond have paid tribute to Her Late Majesty.

Daisy Cooper MP said: "Throughout her extraordinary reign, Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of stability, duty and selflessness.

"She was and will remain an inspiration not only for the whole country, but the Commonwealth and rest of the world.

The flag at half-mast at the Alban Arena. - Credit: Matt Adams

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those in our community here in St Albans who will grieve this huge loss. Her passing is incredibly sad and many will find it impossible to imagine Britain’s public life without her.

"Indeed, it is hard to believe that it was just three months ago when we all celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: after the separation of the pandemic, it was such a wonderful and joyful occasion that allowed us to come together and celebrate a national milestone.

"So many people met the Queen and I’m sure many in St Albans have their own memories and stories.

"I had the privilege of meeting the Queen when I worked in Commonwealth Affairs – I will always remember her warm smile and sharp sense of humour.

"After three difficult years for our country, the Queen’s passing is another blow. I hope that those who need to find solace can do so with their families and within our community."

The flag at St Albans Museum + Gallery is flying at half-mast. - Credit: Matt Adams

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afalomi added: "Her Majesty has served our country faithfully and to her fullest ability for 70 years. Earlier this year, we celebrated her life of public service and today as we mourn her passing, we remember her enduring legacy of service to our country and to the world. May she rest in peace."

The Dean of St Albans Cathedral, the Very Reverend Jo Kelly-Moore said: “The community of St Albans Cathedral joins with the people of the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and beyond in giving thanks to God for the life, witness and service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The flag is flying at half-mast at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Matt Adams

"In each of the Queen’s four visits to the Cathedral her Christian faith and her support for this holy and ancient place will always be remembered.

"At this time of mourning across this land and the world it is the Queen’s deep commitment to service and care for those she served which also inspires us again to consider how we live our lives.

A floral tribute at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

"We know also that service was founded on her faith, at the heart of which is the truth of resurrection life. As we give thanks to God for our Queen, so we pray now also for God’s comfort and support for her family at this very sad time.”

A memorial to Her Late Majesty at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

Cllr Annie Brewster JP, Chairman of Hertfordshire County Council said: “On behalf of Hertfordshire County Council and the people of Hertfordshire, I would like to express our deepest condolence and gratitude for the lifetime of service and devotion given by Her Majesty The Queen.”

Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council said: “Having ruled for 70 years with enormous dignity and wisdom, there is no doubt that we are unlikely ever to see a monarch reign for such a long period, nor one who is so well loved by so many.”

Cllr Chris White, leader of St Albans district council, offered his own tribute: "First of all, this is a time of great personal sadness for the members of the Royal Family, and my thoughts and prayers are with them.

"Her Majesty The Queen devoted her long life to public service, as she promised when she came to the throne. For most of us, she has always been here, representing a sense of continuity with the past through seven decades of profound social change.

"She fulfilled this duty with dignity and grace, sustained by her deep religious faith. There will be many people with personal memories of meeting her who will be remembering her: and others who never did, but who nevertheless feel that someone significant in their lives has gone. May she rest in peace."

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, the monarch's representative in the county, said Queen Elizabeth II was a "symbol of stability through the decades".

Robert Voss CBE CStJ said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - the world's greatest queen.

"As well as being the longest reigning British monarch, Her Majesty was also the longest reigning female monarch in world history.

"In 1947, at the age of just 21, the young Princess Elizabeth promised to dedicate her life 'be it long or short' to the service of her people.

"How she lived up to that promise every day of her long life over the last 75 plus years!

"A life of service, devotion and duty as head of a state, the nation and the Commonwealth of over 2.5 billion people was witnessed across the globe during her many visits both around the UK and overseas.

"It is fair to say that she was loved and revered by all.

"She was a symbol of stability through decades in which the world has seen a great many changes.

"Hertfordshire was well known to Her Majesty - her mother’s family live in the north of the county and she had many fond memories of her time spent in Hertfordshire.

"She was a regular visitor to the county from the very beginning of her reign. I had the honour and privilege to meet the Queen on several occasions, and on each she made me laugh with her wicked sense of humour - at the same time, her sharp mind focused on the most poignant issues of the day.

"Approximately 85 per cent of the British population have only ever known one monarch in their lives, and what a privilege it has been to be able to have called this great lady 'Our Queen'.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to have been appointed Her Majesty’s personal representative, and to have served a truly great monarch.

"My thoughts and sincerest condolences go to King Charles and all the Royal Family, and may 'Our Queen' rest in eternal peace."

Pat Strods. President of St Albans Chamber of Commerce said: "The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was an inspiration to us all and always conducted her role with the utmost grace, humour and wisdom.

"She has been the one constant in all of our lives and whilst most of us never met her she was part of all of our families and our lives and we will all miss her. The Queen ran her “business” with absolute professionalism, courage and strength and was an inspiration to all business owners for the commitment to her job. We will truly miss her and mourn her loss."

Geoffrey Golding, who until recently owned Goldings Tailors in Hatfield Road, St Albans, said: "This is a truly sorrowful time. We have lost a saintly servant of the nation.

"I had the enormous privilege to serve several members of Her Majesty The Queen’s immediate family for more than 30 years.

"Their love and respect for Her Majesty, and for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was, in my experience, unfailing.

"In 2001 I was honoured to be accorded the Royal Warrant for services to the Royal Household and it was the highlight of my career when Her Majesty created me a Member of the Royal Victorian Order in 2019.

"This is a dynastic order established by Queen Victoria in 1896 for those who give distinguished service to the Monarch or members of her family.

"To be personally congratulated by the Queen, who had lived in the public eye nearly all her life and had herself given such unquestioned service to others, was an unforgettable moment for me and my wife and fellow director Theresa.

"The Queen was universally admired for her dedication to duty and for the wisdom of her decision-making on behalf of the nation and the Commonwealth - and of course her children and grandchildren.

"In the challenging war years and in recent years, when dealing with dubious media pressures, she was an amazing example to us all.

"What a challenge to those who follow in her footsteps."

Royal visits

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had been on the throne for less than six months when she made her first visit as monarch to St Albans Cathedral to attend Evensong on July 29 1952.

On April 18, 1957, the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visited St Albans Cathedral for the traditional Maundy Service.

This was the first occasion since the reign of Charles I on which it had been held outside London and it represented the start of a tradition that continued throughout her reign.

Over 10,000 people had applied for tickets to attend the service with a then capacity congregation of 3,000 ultimately crowding the Cathedral. Many more lined Holywell Hill, High Street, George Street, Romeland and the precincts in front of the west doors to view The Queen’s progress.

She returned in 1982 to open St Albans Abbey Chapter House before attending a lunch at the Town Hall.

The Royal Party saw the exhibition area, the Abbot’s Stone and the Shrine of St Alban. They then moved on to a tour of the Chapter House, where 225 lucky ‘white ticket holders’ gathered to wait for them in the Refectory. Afterwards they went outside to inspect the excavations before heading on to the Town Hall.

She also visited in Rothamsted Research in Harpenden in July 1993, when she became the patron of the pioneering science facility.

Her Majesty’s final visit to St Albans and the Cathedral was on March 14 2003 to mark the success of the Cathedral Campaign and her time was spent meeting various supporters as well as representatives of the Cathedral Trusts and local schoolchildren.

The Queen after opening St Albans Chapter House in 1982 talking to Chris Pinch and children Vicky and Daniel. - Credit: Peter Wares

The Queen visited St Albans Cathedral in 1952. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

The Queen at St Albans Cathedral in March 2003. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

The Queen visited St Albans in 1982 to open the Chapter House, before attending a lunch at the Town Hall. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

The Queen visited St Albans for a very special Maundy Service on 18 April 1957 - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

The Queen visited St Albans in 1982 to open the Chapter House, before attending a lunch at the Town Hall. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral



