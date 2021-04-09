Prince Philip dies: Herts dignitaries pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Published: 1:23 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 1:47 PM April 9, 2021

Dignitaries from across Herts have offered their condolences following the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper said: "Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country. We will always be grateful for his amazing service, not least the powerful legacy he leaves to millions of young people who have taken part in his unique Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

"His death is so very sad. It's always tough for a family to lose a loved one, and after the year we've had, that sense of loss will undoubtedly resonate with a lot of people today. My thoughts are with the Queen and the Royal Family."

The flag is flying at half-mast on St Albans Museum + Gallery to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. - Credit: Steve Walker

Stevenage's Stephen McPartland said: "Very sad to hear of the passing of HRH Prince Philip. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the royal family during this difficult time."

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, said: "Terribly sad news. What a fine public servant. Deepest condolences to the Queen, and the whole Royal family."

Local authorities have also released statements.

The flag is at half-mast outside Stevenage Borough Council offices. - Credit: SBC

A spokesperson for Stevenage Borough Council said: "On behalf of the council, The Mayor of Stevenage would like to offer his condolences on the passing of HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh. As a mark of respect, flags will be lowered to half-mast on all council buildings and a link to a book of condolence will be made available shortly for people to leave tributes."

Council leader Cllr Sharon Taylor added: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family on behalf of Stevenage Borough Council.

The flag at half-mast at Stevenage Bowling Green. - Credit: Stevenage Bowling Green

"HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has been side by side with our Queen throughout her reign, providing his loyal support and fully engaged with her in an extraordinary lifetime’s programme of activity both in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.

"It is absolutely right that we express our thanks to him for this life of service to our country and our sincere condolences to Her Majesty on her loss.

"HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, visited Stevenage in 2012 to officially open the My Incubator business start-up facility at the Business and Technology Centre (BTC) and it was a pleasure to meet him.

"The Duke of Edinburgh spent time with local entrepreneurs, students and our business support team. He very much enjoyed his tour of Hertfordshire’s primary enterprise and innovation centre which was created to develop new innovative businesses in Stevenage."

Colette Wyatt-Lowe, chairman of Herts county council, said: “On behalf of the county council and the people of Hertfordshire, I would like to express our condolence and gratitude for the lifetime of service given by Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

The Mayor of Hertsmere, Cllr Alan Plancey, has expressed his sadness following the news: “The councillors and officers of Hertsmere Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh.

“I know that our sadness at this time is shared by people across the borough as we remember with affection and gratitude the many years of service given by His Royal Highness.”

The Union Flag is flying at half-mast outside civic offices and at parks across the borough as a mark of respect.

Special services will be taking place at St Albans Cathedral in the coming days, including a Requiem Mass tomorrow (Saturday) at 9am and this Sunday at 11.15am.

Members of the public are welcome to visit, pay their respects, light candles, and write in a book of condolence, which will be located in the St Michael’s Chapel.

The Acting Dean, Canon Abi Thompson said: “The nation is in mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh, her Majesty the Queen’s helpmeet and support for 73 years, father to the Royal Family and to the nation.

"We give thanks for his long life of service, and commend him to God in sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life.”

Full details of the services taking place in the coming days will be available on the Cathedral website: www.stalbanscathedral.org

The University of Herts tweeted: "We’re saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip has had a long-standing connection with Herts since 1952.

"As we join the nation in mourning, our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time."