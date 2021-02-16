Tributes paid to parish council chairman

Published: 4:43 PM February 16, 2021

Tributes have been paid to ‘stalwart of the community’, former St Stephen’s Parish Council Chairman George Old who died last month.

George was an active member of Chiswell Green Residents’ Association for about 40 years and represented on St Stephen’s Parish Council for 28 years – serving as chairman several times. He was instrumental in getting Greenwood Park Community Centre built, and worked with the council to release some land for Midway Surgery, both great assets to the community.





The grandfather played a key role in organising the Millennium celebrations and helped start up the annual Carol Concert at Greenwood Park Community Centre. He died on 12 January, aged 76. He was also a founding member of the MOLES Volleyball Club and an ardent Arsenal fan and season ticket holder.

Current chairman of Chiswell Green Residents’ Association, Raj Kaur said: “He did so much for the community, not just with the parish council and residents’ association, but as a resident himself. He was always helping people out and making things happen.

“He encouraged me to become chairman of the residents’ association and became my right hand man over the years. He did so much work behind the scenes, organising Christmas parties, and coach trips to the theatre in London or the dogs at Walthamstow. Almost every event in the village for the past 30 years he has been involved in organising. He is so missed.”



Former St Stephen’s Parish Council chairman Mick Freeman, who served alongside him for several years, said: “George was a stalwart of the community. He was someone who could be relied on. If he said he would do something he would make sure it happened and he was the first to put his hand up to support.





“He was the driving force on the residents’ association and was instrumental in so many good things, from getting Greenwood Park Community Centre built and installing the clock in Chiswell Green, to organising carol concerts, a big event for the millennium and countless other benefits for the community in Chiswell Green but also in surrounding villages too. We need more Georges in our communities.”





Traffic was momentarily brought to a standstill in Chiswell Green as mourners paid tribute to George on the day of his funeral.





A number of people, all socially distanced, came out to line a section of Watford Road close to the Three Hammers pub, where he was a regular, to pay their respects as the funeral cortege passed on Friday, 5 February on its route to a small family service at West Herts Crematorium.





George leaves wife Patricia, daughters Sam and Pippa, son David and grandchildren Phoebe, Fleur, Scarlett, Nathan and Ray.





More than £1,700 has been donated to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Blood Cancer UK in his memory, you can donate at www.memorygiving.com/georgeirvinold