Tributes to two Watford General Hospital staff who died after coronavirus diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 12:34 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 24 April 2020

Two members of staff at Watford General Hospital, Khalid Jamil and Wilma Banaag, have died after contracting the coronavirus. Picture: Danny Loo.

Two members of staff at Watford General Hospital – one of whom was from St Albans – have died after contracting coronavirus.

West Hertfordshire Hospital Trust, which runs Watford General, has paid tribute to healthcare assistant Khalid Jamil and staff nurse Wilma Banaag.

Khalid Jamil, from St Albans, worked on the Bluebell ward, and died at the hospital on April 14.

The trust said: “Sadly, despite the excellent care given, Khalid Jamil died on Tuesday, April 14.

“Khalid joined the trust in March 2006 and colleagues who worked with him describe him as ‘a kind, gentle man who was unassuming and respectful to all his colleagues and helpful to others’.

“He was very fondly thought of and will be greatly missed.”

Wilma Banaag, affectionately known as ‘Ate Wilma’ was a staff nurse on the Croxley ward, and passed away on April 18.

WHHT said: “Wilma’s death has hit colleagues very hard. Ate Wilma, who joined WHHT in 2001, was being treated for symptoms of COVID-19 at Watford General Hospital.

“She is described as “a truly kind and caring person, who would always be there to help and support others’.

“She is remembered for being a gentle, softly spoken and hardworking nurse with an unforgettable and infectious smile. She enjoyed her job caring for elderly patients and she will be very much missed.”

As of April 22, WHHT had confirmed 206 coronavirus related deaths in its hospitals.

Our thoughts are with Khalid and Wilma’s friends and families, and the friends and families of all those affected by the coronavirus.

