‘Caring and considerate’ Watford General housekeeper dies after positive coronavirus test

Momudou Dibba sadly died on April 29 after testing positive for coronavirus

A housekeeper at Watford General Hospital has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Momudou ‘Mo’ Dibba has worked on the Letchmore and Langely wards at the hospital after joining the West Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust in 2013.

The trust said of Momudou: “Momudou Dibba worked as a housekeeper on Letchmore ward, and more recently Langley ward.

“Mo died on April 29, having tested positive for COVID-19.

You may also want to watch:

“He joined the trust in 2013. He turned his hand to other roles by working in the ESAU reception after his shift finished and at weekends.

“Anyone who knew Mo would know how kind, caring and considerate he was to patients and staff.

“He would go above and beyond for everyone, organising staff leaving parties and supporting everyone in their roles.

“He will be sorely missed.”

The latest NHS England data shows the 309 people have sadly died at the trust’s hospitals as a result of coronavirus.