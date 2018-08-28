Advanced search

Family of London Colney murder victim describe him as ‘happy person who always had a smile on his face’

PUBLISHED: 07:35 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:42 03 December 2018

Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

The family of a man who was murdered in London Colney have described him as a “much-loved family member who always had a smile on his face”.

Ahsanullah Nawazai, 20, of Walthamstow in London, was found collapsed with a number of stab wounds in Walsingham Way by a member of the public at around 7.15pm on Wednesday, November 28.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

His family have asked police to release the following words describing Ahsanullah:

“He was a happy person, a lovely kid and much-loved member of the family.

“He always had a smile on his face.”

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are continuing their investigation in order to establish the circumstances around Ahsanullah’s death.

The cordon in Walsingham Way has now been lifted.

•If you have any information that could assist the investigation but have not yet spoken to police, please call 101 quoting crime reference 41/60757/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to one of our operators in the Force Communications Room via web chat.

•Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.

