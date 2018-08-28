Family of London Colney murder victim describe him as ‘happy person who always had a smile on his face’

Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police Archant

The family of a man who was murdered in London Colney have described him as a “much-loved family member who always had a smile on his face”.

Ahsanullah Nawazai, 20, of Walthamstow in London, was found collapsed with a number of stab wounds in Walsingham Way by a member of the public at around 7.15pm on Wednesday, November 28.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

His family have asked police to release the following words describing Ahsanullah:

“He was a happy person, a lovely kid and much-loved member of the family.

“He always had a smile on his face.”

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are continuing their investigation in order to establish the circumstances around Ahsanullah’s death.

The cordon in Walsingham Way has now been lifted.

