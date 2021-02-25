Tributes paid following death of 'warm and polite' Redbourn councillor
- Credit: Pete Stevens
Former colleagues have paid tribute to Redbourn's independent councillor, Tony Swendell, who has sadly died at the age of 80.
Cllr Swendell passed away on February 20. It had been reported that he had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for some time.
Cllr Swendell had served as a councillor after retiring from Hertfordshire Constabulary, having formerly served as Chief Superintendent at the force.
Cllr Chris White, leader of St Albans City and District Council, said: "I've known Tony for the best part of 28 years, both as a senior police officer of the traditional school and most particularly as a councillor.
"He was his own man but warm and polite at all times, and never slow to make it clear what he thought and to stand up for the residents of Redbourn village.
“Tony, as you might expect of a former Chief Superintendent with Hertfordshire Constabulary, took a particularly keen interest in the work of our community safety team and often dropped in to their office to have a chat with them.
“It's not a cliché to say that I will miss him as will so many. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”
