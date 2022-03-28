News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Queen's Green Canopy sees more trees planted in St Albans and Harpenden

person

Laura Bill

Published: 3:00 PM March 28, 2022
Trees planted at Batchwood Golf Course for The Queen's Green Canopy.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Herts Akhtar Zaman and St Albans Mayor Edgar Hill planted trees at Batchwood Golf Course for The Queen's Green Canopy. - Credit: 1Life

More trees have been planted across the district to mark HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They were among the first recipients of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, which invites people from across the UK to plant a tree for the occasion, alongside a network of 70 woodlands across the nation to celebrate Her Majesty’s seven decades of service. 

'The Groverneers', the school council at The Grove Junior School in Harpenden, planted a field maple as their contribution to the Green Canopy after children and staff voted for their favourite tree.

Meanwhile, at Batchwood Golf Course in St Albans, oak, hornbeam, field maple and lime trees were planted, with the original Queen's Canopy donation doubled by the Friends of Batchwood, who offered to plant every tree along the fairway on the sixth hole.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Herts Akhtar Zaman and St Albans Mayor Edgar Hill joined other local councillors to mark the historic occasion with a planting ceremony.

James McNulty, contract manager at 1Life, who run the course, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be involved in this brilliant and historic initiative, which will benefit generations to come. Batchwood Golf Course is renowned for its idyllic scenery and it will only get better with these generous donations, which will also create lots of new homes for our thriving wildlife."

Trees are planted for the Green Canopy at The Grove Junior School.

Trees are planted for the Green Canopy at The Grove Junior School. - Credit: The Grove Junior School

Trees are planted for the Green Canopy at The Grove Junior School.

Trees are planted for the Green Canopy at The Grove Junior School. - Credit: The Grove Junior School

Trees are planted at Batchwood Golf Course for The Queen's Green Canopy.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Herts Akhtar Zaman and St Albans Mayor Edgar Hill planted trees at Batchwood Golf Course for The Queen's Green Canopy. - Credit: 1Life


St Albans News
Harpenden News

Don't Miss

Bottles of stolen fuel in the back of a van.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Police find 3,000 litres of stolen fuel in vehicle near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Households in the Charmouth Road and Charmouth Court area are up in arms over plans to impose a Controlled Parking Zone

Neighbours unhappy with parking restriction scheme

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A crop of cannabis worth at least £1.3 million at a former snooker club in Hemel Hempstead

Hatfield Magistrates Court

Hertfordshire's biggest ever weed factory found in Hemel Hempstead

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist is injured after a crash on Chequer Street in St Albans.

Herts Live News | Updated

Woman ‘seriously injured’ in Chequer Street crash in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon