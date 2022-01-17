St Albans recycling heroes raise £28K for hospice

An annual Christmas tree collection supported by St Albans businesses and community groups saw more than 2,000 trees recycled into compost.

The total donations raised £28,000 for the Hospice of St Francis, which specialises in providing care for patients suffering from cancer, heart disease and a wide range of neurological illnesses.

The volunteer groups included the Harpenden Lions Club and Emmaus who helped to collect the trees using St Albans Van Hire, and Veolia and St Albans council provided the means to recycle the trees.

This initiative helps residents in St Albans to retain their title of being the best recyclers in England for recycling over 64 per cent of household waste across the district.

Hannah Greensfield from the Hospice of St Francis said: “I have been blown away by the support of the community, our volunteers and partners for our fifth Christmas tree collection.

"A staggering 2,000 trees have been collected, raising over £28,000 for The Hospice of St Francis and helping us support local people when they need us the most. On behalf of the Hospice of St Francis I want to thank everyone that has supported the collection.”

St Albans contract manager at Veolia Nikki Mills said: “We’re proud to be supporting this wonderful initiative again and making it the most successful year to date. I’m pleased to see so many people putting this energy into raising money for this fantastic local cause.”

Cllr Anthony Rowlands said: “This is a magnificent effort by all concerned including our waste contractor Veolia and our residents who made such generous donations. The Hospice of St Francis provides an outstanding service to our community and I am pleased so much money has been raised to support their activities.”

For more information on how to recycle in St Albans please visit www.stalbans.gov.uk/recycling-and-rubbish