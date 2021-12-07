Trees planted across Harpenden as part of environment projects

An environmental initiative aiming to plant 2,000 UK-native trees across Harpenden by the end of 2023 has got off to a fantastic start.

Ninety students from Sir John Lawes School assisted Harpenden Town Council (HTC) in planting 950 trees at Porters Hill Park, off Pickfords Hill in Batford.

The new hedgerow, stretching 180m, will provide a habitat for wildlife, form a shelterbelt to help to protect the park from the elements, and reduce C02 for future generations.

Future tree planting days include 120 trees due for the same area in January, as part of HTC's community-led Tree Planting Plan.

Tree planting at Porters Hill Park, Batford, by Sir John Lawes School pupils at Harpenden Mayor Cllr Paul Cousin. - Credit: HTC

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Paul Cousin said: “Our thanks to the staff and students at Sir John Lawes School for their hard work and commitment to local eco-projects.

"I’d also like to thank The Conservation Volunteers, a fantastic national charity, who generously supplied the saplings. Porters Hill Park is one of Harpenden’s valued green spaces enjoyed by members of our community, young and old.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor also planted a new silver birch tree at Leyton Green as part of an environmental project by Our Planet, Our Future group.

The tree replaces one that was damaged in the spring weather and was donated by Aylett Nurseries.

He said: “I’m delighted to be part of this initiative. Every new tree planted helps the climate, protects biodiversity, and provides homes for wildlife. I’m certain that this beautiful silver birch will become a distinctive feature in Harpenden on Leyton Green.”

Lesley Flowers, a trustee of Sustainable St Albans, which runs regular Our Planet Our Future discussion events in Harpenden, said: “We planted three trees in the district in 2018 to celebrate a festival of sustainable ideas held at Rothamsted Research, as part of the Sustainability Festival that year.

Harpenden Mayor Cllr Paul Cousin planted a new silver birch tree at Leyton Green as part of an environmental project by Our Planet, Our Future group. - Credit: HTC

"As soon as we realised the tree was damaged, Aylett Nurseries generously stepped in to offer a replacement. We wanted to plant it during National Tree Week to remind everyone of how important trees are in helping to capture and store carbon, supporting efforts to combat climate change.

"We hope this encourages people and groups everywhere to think of new places they can start to grow trees.”



