Tree planted in St Albans following ‘Our Planet Our Future’ event

St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer planted the tree alongside (from left to right) Andy Webb and Louise Canfield from Aylett Nurseries and Susheel Rao, Caroline Moran, Dan Fletcher and Lesley Flowers from Sustainable St Albans. Picture: Sustainable St Albans Archant

A copper beech tree was planted in Clarence Park as part of an environmental initiative by Sustainable St Albans.

Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer planted the tree alongside representatives from Sustainable St Albans and Aylett Nurseries, who donated the tree to the council.

The tree was used as part of an art installation for the ‘Our Planet Our Future’ event during last years’ Sustainable St Albans Week, with other trees from the installation previously planted in Harpenden and Sandridge.

Our Planet Our Future organising committee member Dan Fletcher, who lives in St Albans, said: “We’re grateful to Aylett Nurseries for donating the trees, compost and stake, and for ongoing support of Sustainable St Albans’s activities.

“It is great that the three trees have all found locations where they can contribute to the environment.”