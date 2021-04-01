News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

School plants tree nursery to commemorate 50 years

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 1:54 PM April 1, 2021   
Children at Beech Hyde School plant 50 saplings.

Children and staff plant 50 saplings at Beech Hyde School to mark its 50th anniversary - Credit: Beech Hyde School

Pupils and staff at a Wheathampstead primary school planted a tree nursery of saplings to mark its 50th birthday.

Assistant head Julie Field of Beech Hyde Primary School said that the addition of 50 native saplings will provide a fun and inspiring outside space where the children can learn about science, ecology, the environment, climate change and the importance of the natural world.

She added: "We want our pupils to be avid protectors of the native trees in our community and enjoy the new nursery."

Travel back 47 years and a tree was planted in preparation for opening the new nursery building next to the school.

Pupils plant saplings in 1971

Pupils plant saplings at Beech Hyde School in 1971 - Credit: Beech Hyde School

English oak, hawthorn, hazel and crab apple saplings were donated by Earth Restoration, a charity that supports the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

You may also want to watch:

To share your memories about Beech Hyde please send photos and anecdotes to 50years@beechhyde.herts.sch.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cathedral enters into partnership with fast food chain
  2. 2 Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after van filled with high value tools seized
  3. 3 Which areas have no COVID-19 cases?
  1. 4 Most of St Albans hit by power cut
  2. 5 Verulamium Park: Rubbish dumped and play area trashed
  3. 6 Open air festival returns to St Albans' Roman Theatre this summer
  4. 7 Verulam School announces appointment of first female head teacher
  5. 8 Police hunt suspected knifeman in St Albans park
  6. 9 Slight rise in Covid cases across our district
  7. 10 Man guilty of attempted rape of girl, 13, near Alban Way
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sunny Clarence Park on the first day lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Sunny days in St Albans as lockdown restrictions start to ease at last

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Herts health workers have declined the coronavirus jab.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Herts health workers decline COVID-19 vaccines

Charles Thomson

person
Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Man knocked unconscious in Verulamium Park assault

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Santander Harpenden

Santander to close Harpenden branch this summer

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus