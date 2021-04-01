School plants tree nursery to commemorate 50 years
Pupils and staff at a Wheathampstead primary school planted a tree nursery of saplings to mark its 50th birthday.
Assistant head Julie Field of Beech Hyde Primary School said that the addition of 50 native saplings will provide a fun and inspiring outside space where the children can learn about science, ecology, the environment, climate change and the importance of the natural world.
She added: "We want our pupils to be avid protectors of the native trees in our community and enjoy the new nursery."
Travel back 47 years and a tree was planted in preparation for opening the new nursery building next to the school.
English oak, hawthorn, hazel and crab apple saplings were donated by Earth Restoration, a charity that supports the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
To share your memories about Beech Hyde please send photos and anecdotes to 50years@beechhyde.herts.sch.uk.
