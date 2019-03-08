Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard Archant

A large tree fell and hit a nursery school in St Albans at the weekend.

The tree fell in Victoria Playing Field yesterday, and hit Muriel Green Nursery School in Church Crescent.

A spokeswoman for the nursery said the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The nursery school is open today as usual.