Travellers on Bernards Heath told to move on by tonight

Travellers previously pitched up on Bernards Heath last May-June. Archant

Steps are being taken to remove a group of travellers from Bernards Heath in St Albans.

The land the travellers are on is owned by the Althorp Estate and managed by St Albans district council.

Bailiffs from the Estate have visited the site and the travellers have been told to leave by 8pm tonight or an eviction process will begin in the morning.

Herts county council’s Gypsy and Traveller Service has paid a welfare visit to the site, and police officers have also been in attendance.

A group of travellers previously visited the site in May-June last year.