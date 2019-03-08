Travellers gone from St Albans Bernards Heath

Herts police enforced a section 61 order on the travellers parked on St Albans Bernards Heath. Picture: Submitted Archant

Travellers illegally parked on a St Albans green have now moved their caravans along.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The travellers drove onto Bernards Heath, off Sandridge Road, at about 8pm on Friday, May 31, causing much controversy in the St Albans community.

However, an anti-trespassing order was enforced by Herts police this morning and the group left by 11.30am.

One man in his 20s was also arrested for threats to cause criminal damage following an incident at The Falcon pub on Park Street on June 1. He is currently in police custody.

You may also want to watch:

A Facebook post from Friends of Bernards Heath said: "Travellers have all left Bernards Heath. Lots and lots of rubbish has been left behind and the heath has been used as a toilet.

"Please be careful when walking and using the heath until it has all been cleared up."

Neighbourhood Insp Andy Wiseman said: "We'd like to thank the public for their patience whilst we worked with St Albans City and District Council to move on the unauthorised encampment.

"They cannot return to Bernards Heath for three months. If any vehicles settle during this time, they can be arrested.

"Because of the huge community impact, we have put a dispersal order in place from 1pm today until 10am on Thursday June 6 across the St Albans district, which includes Harpenden and London Colney, Redbourn and Flamstead."