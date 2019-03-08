Travellers set up camp in St Albans

Police were called to unauthorised traveller camps in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Archant Archant

Police were called after illegal traveller encampments were set up in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vehicles were first reported to be moving onto land off Sandridge Road in St Albans shortly before 8pm on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

At 2.30pm yesterday further reports were received of vehicles on land near Galley Hill in Hemel Hempstead.

A police spokesperson said: "We are aware of the situation and are working with district, borough and county councils in order to resolve it.

"In the meantime, thank you for your patience."

Anyone who witnesses a crime or anti-social behaviour can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101.