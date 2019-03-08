Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Travellers set up camp in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:21 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 02 June 2019

Police were called to unauthorised traveller camps in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Archant

Police were called to unauthorised traveller camps in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police were called after illegal traveller encampments were set up in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead.

Vehicles were first reported to be moving onto land off Sandridge Road in St Albans shortly before 8pm on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

At 2.30pm yesterday further reports were received of vehicles on land near Galley Hill in Hemel Hempstead.

A police spokesperson said: "We are aware of the situation and are working with district, borough and county councils in order to resolve it.

"In the meantime, thank you for your patience."

Anyone who witnesses a crime or anti-social behaviour can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Most Read

‘Unviable’ St Albans cookware shop to close after over decade in city

Staff from Steamer Trading in St Peter's Street, St Albans

The latest court results from the St Albans and Harpenden area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans restaurant features on popular TV dating show

ITVBe filming Dinner Date in St Albans' Per Tutti on Holywell Hill. Picture: Olga Sipcenoka

Police hunt man who brandished knife outside St Albans nightclub

Batchwood Hall, where Club Batchwood is based. Picture: Danny Loo

‘Both of us were holding the knife’ claims defendant in London Colney murder trial

Anis Anderson and Carla Callum appeared at St Albans Crown Court accused of murdering a man in London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

‘Unviable’ St Albans cookware shop to close after over decade in city

Staff from Steamer Trading in St Peter's Street, St Albans

The latest court results from the St Albans and Harpenden area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans restaurant features on popular TV dating show

ITVBe filming Dinner Date in St Albans' Per Tutti on Holywell Hill. Picture: Olga Sipcenoka

Police hunt man who brandished knife outside St Albans nightclub

Batchwood Hall, where Club Batchwood is based. Picture: Danny Loo

‘Both of us were holding the knife’ claims defendant in London Colney murder trial

Anis Anderson and Carla Callum appeared at St Albans Crown Court accused of murdering a man in London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans four-year-old donates eight inches of hair to charity

Emily Wyeth had eight inches of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Susie Wyeth

Fisherman’s Friends coming to St Albans screen

You can seen movie Fisherman's Friends on screen at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Marty Wilde still rocking in his 80s

Rock 'n' roll star Marty Wilde. Picture: Supplied by Deacon Communications

Have I Got News For You star to improvise at The Alban Arena

Paul Merton and his Impro Chums are coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans

Travellers set up camp in St Albans

Police were called to unauthorised traveller camps in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists