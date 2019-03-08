Travellers set up camp in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 14:21 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 02 June 2019
Police were called after illegal traveller encampments were set up in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead.
Vehicles were first reported to be moving onto land off Sandridge Road in St Albans shortly before 8pm on Friday.
At 2.30pm yesterday further reports were received of vehicles on land near Galley Hill in Hemel Hempstead.
A police spokesperson said: "We are aware of the situation and are working with district, borough and county councils in order to resolve it.
"In the meantime, thank you for your patience."
Anyone who witnesses a crime or anti-social behaviour can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101.