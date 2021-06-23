Second chance at life for transplant patient

Published: 11:29 AM June 23, 2021

Meena Kumari-Sharma was waiting for a transplant for almost four years. - Credit: Meena Kumari-Sharma

A donor transplant has saved the life of an overjoyed St Albans mum of twins – after a global search.

For more than three years, Meena Kumari-Sharma, 43, pleaded for help to find a stem cell match, using a social media campaign she launched from her hospital bed.

Statistically, those from BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities are less likely to find a match - a harsh reality which intensified the critical effort, as her health deteriorated.

And after 40 gruelling months of battling two types of blood cancer, a worldwide hunt to cure her and increasing fear as time ran out, Meena received a stem cell donor on Thursday.

It was initially thought her family members were not a suitable match. But recently clinicians decided her eldest brother Anil Kumar could save the recruitment consultant.

Meena celebrated daughter Mia and son Krish’s eighth birthday, beamed with pride as they achieved karate belts, visited Legoland and enjoyed a London trip with friends - just days before announcing her wish to survive to see her children grow older has finally come true.

She said: “After a long, arduous, challenging 3.4 years of intense treatment for acute and chronic myeloid leukaemia … with the army of support and love from my wonderful family, friends, campaigners and volunteers … my eldest brother as my real-life superhero, donating his stem cells to save my life, I have finally had my transplant.

“The search for a donor back in October 2018 spurred on the Match4Meena campaign and has been hugely successful and continues to generate lifesavers, who will be able to share their legacy and provide the single most act of human kindness possible.

“A second chance of life and continuing to be the best mummy to my beautiful babies, possible. I am so grateful for everyone who has battled alongside me, kept me hopeful and replenished my positivity reserves when depleted and never gave up”.

Meena paid tribute to blood cancer donor search charities which helped her, Anthony Nolan Trust and DKMS.

She joyfully told friends and followers: “Onwards and upwards and looking forward to starting my new life”, urging people to consider signing up as donors.

Meena shared images of her smiling in hospital, celebrating with a ‘0’ cake to represent her ‘new start’ and is now focusing on recovering. She described her brother as “a legend” and 2021 as “my year”.























