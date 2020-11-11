St Albans Zoom trainer thanked for keeping people fit and sane during lockdown

Personal trainer Vicki Senanyake pictured with baby Esmé, who was born in the middle of the first lockdown. Vicki has been providing Zoom classes since March. Archant

A personal trainer who took to Zoom to provide fitness sessions during both lockdowns has been praised for helping people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Personal trainer Vicki Senanyake pictured with baby Esmé, who was born in the middle of the first lockdown. Vicki has been providing Zoom classes since March. Personal trainer Vicki Senanyake pictured with baby Esmé, who was born in the middle of the first lockdown. Vicki has been providing Zoom classes since March.

Vicki Senanayake, 42, of Ladies Grove, St Albans, not only worked through the latter days of her second pregnancy, but was back delivering training just a few weeks after giving birth.

With children Aria, four, and Esme, four months, both regular features of her workouts, she delivers high intensity interval training (HIIT), circuits classes and deep toning sessions from her living room.

As the second lockdown gets into full swing, her clients wanted to thank her for the support she has given them over the past months.

Bal Sandhu said: “I’ve been training with Vicki for 10 years now and she has never disappointed me, so when lockdown was looming my biggest concern was how I would remain fit.

Personal trainer Vicki Senanyake pictured with baby Esmé, who was born in the middle of the first lockdown. Vicki has been providing Zoom classes since March. Personal trainer Vicki Senanyake pictured with baby Esmé, who was born in the middle of the first lockdown. Vicki has been providing Zoom classes since March.

“After lots of convincing, I persuaded Vicki there was no other way than for her to get sorted with online sessions.

“She has kept me going mentally and physically, and has helped so many other people without realising. We can cope with lockdown number two thanks to her.”

Toni Beck told the Herts Ad: “How many other eight-month pregnant ladies would continue to demonstrate burpees and squat jumps in their online Zoom classes? She left us all no room for excuses not to give it our best. She may not be physically in the room with you but don’t think you can use it as an excuse to slack, nothing goes un-noticed!”

You may also want to watch:

Liz Margree added: “I was introduced to Vicki’s classes during the first lockdown by my neighbours. She makes everyone feel welcomed and valued, regardless of ability; bringing a genuine and pragmatic positivity during such a difficult time and creating almost daily programmes of fitness packed with variety and challenge.

“There is no doubt that those Zoom classes kept me mentally sane and physically strong during lockdown. And she juggled parenting a small child and was pregnant! I am personally immensely grateful to her for doing such an outstanding job.”

Anthea Harries said: “Vicki has been amazing in keeping us all going physically during lockdown and helping us sane! She is amazing and one of the only positives of lockdown!”

Katie Osborne has relished the opportunity to train remotely: “During the last lockdown it was an absolute revelation to just pull on my trainers, switch on my laptop and join a whole sea of smiling, sweaty faces as we worked out with Vicki. She quickly brought together a lovely community of people of all ages and abilities to work out together and we loved it. I even got to work out with an old friend who has moved to Vancouver.

“Vicki is always terrific at her job - motivating, fun and engaging. However, lockdown has shown what she can really do, and that fitness is about more than just physical and even mental health, it is also about social connection and community, even if you are doing tricep dips next to the toaster!”

Ida Davies added: “Vicky has been such a lifesaver for us with her weekly programme of Zoom classes. She has helped us with our fitness and sanity! We are so grateful to her.”

Karen Wilson revealed: “Being at home with an adult with severe learning difficulties 24/7 Vicki has been the saving grace to my health and wellbeing and kept me fit and sane.”

And Katerina Kaltsas added: “I cannot say how grateful I am to Vicki. Exercising is so important for my mental and physical well-being and Vicki has definitely helped to keep me sane and healthy. I am forever grateful!”

Vicki responded: “I’m overwhelmed by these comments! I love teaching fitness and really don’t see it as work, so to teach until I nearly gave birth and to return six weeks after wasn’t a question even more so with the pandemic going on. I wanted to help motivate and keep my friends and clients healthy both physically and mentally during a tough time. I am very lucky to love what I do.”

To join Vicki’s classes, search for her on Instagram fit_with_vix or find Vicki Senanayake on Facebook.