Thameslink train lines blocked between St Albans and St Pancras

Thameslink train lines are blocked between St Albans and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink www.peteralvey.com

Trains are unable to run between St Albans and London St Pancras due to a problem with the overhead wires.

A safety inspection is currently under way on the track between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Pancras, with no trains running in either direction.

Travellers are advised to delay their journeys until later if possible, as journeys may be extended by up to 60 minutes.