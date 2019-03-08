Advanced search

Electricity fault at Harpenden Station causing disruption along train line

PUBLISHED: 08:28 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 11 June 2019

Harpenden station. Picture: Google Street View.

Trains along the St Albans and Harpenden Thameslink line are facing "severe disruption" this morning following an electricity fault.

An electricity supply failure at Harpenden is causing services between Bedford and St Albans to be delayed by 45 minutes or cancelled.

The problem arose when an overhead power line automatically tripped as a safety precaution.

National Rail report that Network Rail are working to rectify the fault, which has caused what it describes as "severe disruption".

It does not expect the service to return to normal until 10am.

