Trains delayed between St Albans and London

Thameslink trains are delayed between St Albans and London.

There are delays to Thameslink services between St Albans and London due to a fault with the signalling system.

The signalling fault is affecting northbound trains between St Albans City and West Hampstead Thameslink stations.

Trains are running at a reduced speed, and are subject to delays and cancellations.