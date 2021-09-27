Coursers Road, London Colney: Trailer flips over

Published: 9:59 AM September 27, 2021

This was the scene after a trailer being pulled by a tractor flipped over in London Colney.

The accident occurred in Coursers Road at about 5.45pm on Saturday.

The trailer was carrying some kind of shredded vegetation, which spilled out onto the floor.

An eye witness said: "The tractor driver, who had already started turning the corner, was forced to make the turn tighter to avoid collision with a lorry coming out of the turning. The trailer tipped over and flipped the tractor up onto its front wheels.

"It could easily have been fatal. The road was busy at that time and if the trailer had fallen on a car, it would have crushed it."