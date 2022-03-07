Woman dies after suffering 'medical emergency' on M25 motorway
- Credit: Danny Loo/Jacob Savill
A woman has died after suffering a medical incident on the M25 near St Albans.
An air ambulance landed on the M25 to attend the emergency, which began at around 12.20pm yesterday (Sunday, March 6).
The London Orbital motorway was closed between junction 20 (A41, Watford) and junction 21 (M1, St Albans) in both directions to that the passenger of a car could be treated by the roadside.
Sadly, the passenger died at the scene.
Hertfordshire Constabulary also attended the incident.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 12.21pm to reports of a medical emergency requiring an air ambulance to land on the M25 in Hertfordshire.
"Officers assisted in closing the motorway between junctions 20 and 21 in both directions so that the passenger of a vehicle could be treated by the roadside.
Most Read
- 1 Harpenden church treasurer jailed for five and a half years
- 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 3 First pictures show Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in St Albans
- 4 Warner Bros make ‘five-figure donation’ after St Albans Wonka filming
- 5 Driver leaves scene after 11-year-old boy injured in crash near St Albans
- 6 9 movies filmed on location in Hertfordshire to watch this week
- 7 Woman dies after suffering 'medical emergency' on M25 motorway
- 8 Timothée Chalamet pictured in St Albans for Wonka 2023 filming
- 9 Fight to prevent Park Street merging with St Stephens due to Green Belt development
- 10 Grim Reaper spotted in Harpenden protest
"However, the woman sadly died."
The police said that the clockwise carriageway was reopened at around 1.30pm, and the full motorway closure was lifted at around 2.10pm.