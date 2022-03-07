An air ambulance landed on the M25 between junctions 20 (Watford) and 21 (St Albans) after a woman suffered a "medical incident" (File pictures) - Credit: Danny Loo/Jacob Savill

A woman has died after suffering a medical incident on the M25 near St Albans.

An air ambulance landed on the M25 to attend the emergency, which began at around 12.20pm yesterday (Sunday, March 6).

The London Orbital motorway was closed between junction 20 (A41, Watford) and junction 21 (M1, St Albans) in both directions to that the passenger of a car could be treated by the roadside.

Sadly, the passenger died at the scene.

Hertfordshire Constabulary also attended the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 12.21pm to reports of a medical emergency requiring an air ambulance to land on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

"Officers assisted in closing the motorway between junctions 20 and 21 in both directions so that the passenger of a vehicle could be treated by the roadside.

"However, the woman sadly died."

The police said that the clockwise carriageway was reopened at around 1.30pm, and the full motorway closure was lifted at around 2.10pm.