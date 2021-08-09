Woman injured in St Albans crash

Published: 11:43 AM August 9, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in St Albans.

A woman in her 70s suffered pelvic injuries in a car crash in St Albans on Sunday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision, which took place at around 11.20pm.

A white Citroen Nemo van and a black VW Polo were in collision on London Road near to the junction with Drakes Drive, and the driver of the VW was injured.

Sgt Tim Davies, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “As part of investigations into this incident I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision, or has dash cam or CCTV footage of it, to please get in contact.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident to also get in touch.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at timothy.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk”