All trains are cancelled at Watford Junction, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans Abbey this May Bank Holiday weekend.

Buses will replace trains through Watford Junction due to major engineering work on the railway between Saturday, April 30 and Monday, May 2.

A Network Rail statement reads: "We’re investing millions of pounds to improve journeys for passengers and freight on the West Coast main line as well as some other important routes.

"We strongly advise passengers travelling between London Euston and Scotland to travel either side of the long weekend (30 April – 2 May). This will help to avoid longer journeys on busier trains.

"Over the bank holiday weekend, some journeys will take significantly longer with some rail replacement buses running."

There will be no London Northwestern Railway services between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction, but a rail replacement bus will run.

London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast trains will be entirely suspended between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

Rail replacement buses will run between Milton Keynes and Stanmore London Underground station, on the Jubilee line.

Avanti West Coast has arranged rail replacement buses between Milton Keynes and Bedford, to connect with Thameslink trains, and between Rugby and Kettering for East Midlands Railway connections.

London Overground will be suspended between Watford Junction and London Euston after 9.45am on Saturday (April 30) until the end of Bank Holiday Monday (May 2).

There is no service between Watford Junction and Willesden Junction all weekend.

Over the bank holiday weekend, Network Rail plans to upgrade drainage between London and Watford, and renew electrical switches and crossings at Watford Junction.

Elsewhere on the line, there is planned disruption through Crewe, Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

In Hertfordshire, Great Northern trains between Stevenage and London Moorgate will be diverted into London King's Cross, with no National Rail trains through Drayton Park, Essex Road, Old Street and Moorgate in north London.

All trains between London Liverpool Street and Hertford, Bishop's Stortford and Stansted Airport are suspended.

Network Rail is carrying out works, with a rail replacement bus between Waltham Cross and Stansted Airport or Hertford all weekend.